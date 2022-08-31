(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a supplement fiscal year 2022 budget.
The governor announced Wednesday morning that the $840 million document will include investments in transportation, health and human services, school safety, and other needs.
“With tax revenues coming in far above budgeted amounts this year, the commonwealth is well-positioned to deliver relief to taxpayers, while still making investments in key areas, like transportation, as we close the fiscal year,” the Republican governor, who is termed out of office at the end of the year, said in a release. “Our administration is confident that with these high surplus revenues, there remains more than enough funding to support the tax relief, economic development and climate infrastructure proposals that are under consideration in the Legislature.”
The financial document, according to the release, is comprised of $1.622 billion, with $840 million in net spending. The bill is supported by the state’s $2.3 billion revenue surplus for the fiscal year. The overflow funding in the budget includes $2.941 billion in tax refunds under Chapter 62F.
According to the release, the Department of Revenue on Wednesday morning filed its report to the State Auditor for certification for returning surplus tax revenue to taxpayers under the 1986 law. The auditor has until Sept. 20 to sign off on the funds.
The financial document, according to the release, does not spend $1.5 billion in surplus funding, which is mixed with $2.2 billion in remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and will support the state’s many tax relief measures and other investments.
The supplemental budget earmarks $200 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to make the necessary repairs and recommendations to bring the organizations in compliance with a Federal Transit Administration directive.
An additional $37.7 million, according to the release, will be used for school safety measures, including $20 million in matching grants for security and communications upgrades in K-12 schools and in higher education. Plus, $10 million has been earmarked for childcare.