(The Center Square) – Massachusetts could join seven other states in requiring tipped workers to receive the same base minimum wage as all other professions.
Identical bills in both legislative branches of state government – House Bill 1971 and Senate Bill 1213 – are calling for across-the-board parity in all professions through an initiative known as one fair wage.
If adopted into law, the one fair wage act would sync tipped workers up to the state’s minimum wage. Any tips restaurant servers and other workers receive would be added to the top of the base wage, based on the proposal.
Massachusetts’ wage scale is moving on an upward trajectory, based on a sliding scale in upcoming years. The current minimum wage within the state is a standard $13.50 an hour and $5.55 an hour for tipped workers.
The base rates will increase to $14.25 and hour for standard workers and $6.15 an hour for tipped workers in January. It will increase to $15 an hour for standard and $6.75 for tipped in 2023.
State Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Somerville, recently presented SB 1213 at a Joint Senate and House Committee on Labor and Workforce Development meeting.
Jehlen said she believes there are a number of flaws with the long-held practice of offering tipped workers a lower base wage from the threshold set for employees in standard settings.
“It’s about pay equity, gender equity and racial justice,” Jehlen said. “I hope this is going to be successful. It’s a good time to move forward.”
The nationwide labor shortage has been well documented, and it is widespread within the restaurant industry. Jehlen said she viewed SB 1213 as an antidote, rather than a deterrent, to the situation.
“People are afraid of it,” Jehlen said of the economics. “But I think restaurants are having to raise their pay anyway. This is a good time to make it across the board.”
Committee members heard from a range of representatives from advocacy organizations, as well as residents, all favoring the bills.
Monique Tu Nguyen, executive director of the Matahari Women Workers’ Center, said she viewed the adoption of a one fair wage model as a level playing field for employers.
“It is still economically oppressive for workers to this day,” Nguyen said of the tipping compensation model. “There is not a labor shortage. There is a wage shortage.”
The committee heard from one restaurateur who favored the provisions within the bills.
“The restaurant industry on the whole still suffers from the overworked, underpaid image,” said Rachel Miller-Munzer of the Big Dipper Hospitality Group, which operates multiple restaurants under assorted nameplates in Massachusetts.
Nobody testified against the bill during the Joint Senate and House Committee on Labor and Workforce Development meeting.
The seven states using the one fair wage model for tipped workers are Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.