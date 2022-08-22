(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
Under the 1986 law, if the state has excessive tax revenue, then tax credits are to be issued in the amount of the surplus.
Jon Riches will serve as lead attorney handling the case. Riches works for Goldwater Institute and will be joined by Dan Winslow and Ben Robbins of the New England Legal Foundation, according to the release.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make sure Massachusetts taxpayers get back billions of dollars of their hard-earned money,” Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said in a release. “We will do everything in our power to make sure this happens, and to hold politicians accountable if they try to evade this law.
“Some state House politicians would like nothing more right now than for us to fail to ease their insatiable appetite to spend, but we are committed and prepared to bring them to court if they think they can delay this process for even one minute.”
Riches, who serves as vice president of litigation at Goldwater Institute, said the law was passed 36 year ago to protect working families.
“As Americans come to terms with skyrocketing inflation, it’s imperative that the Massachusetts government follow the law,” Riches said in the release. “If it refuses to do so, we won’t hesitate to bring necessary action to protect Massachusetts taxpayers.”
The organizations, according to the release, penned a letter to state Auditor Suzanne Bump on behalf of the state’s taxpayers. In the letter, Bump was reminded the Executive Office of Administration has forecast a $1.9 billion budget surplus and the mandated Sept. 20 deadline to confirm the surplus. The estimate would “make clear that there will be an excess of allowable state tax revenues” under the law and that tax credits would be required to be distributed to all taxpayers.