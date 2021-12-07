(The Center Square) – A recent study found Massachusetts’ most recent gun laws might not be doing what lawmakers hoped.
The study, conducted by Janice Iwama, assistant professor of justice, law and criminology at American University, found the gun laws passed in 2014 imposing new requirements related to background checks and licensing procedures have had no detectable impact on violent crimes in the Bay State since their implementation in 2015, Sci Tech Daily reported.
In her study, Iwama also noted the reason behind the apparent ineffectiveness could be related to implementation, Sci Tech Daily reported.
“It is important for policymakers, practitioners, and researchers to consider the magnitude of effects of their laws and how they may be influenced by different levels of enforcement in the state, or by the lack of enforcement in surrounding states,” Iwama said in the article.
The laws apply to background checks for those purchasing firearms sold at gun shows or through private sales, and changed regulations around licensing.
Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners Action League in Massachusetts, also said the reason these laws may not be having an effect is because prosecutors appear not to be using them.
“The tools are there,” he told The Center Square. “If they’re not using them, then what good are any of these laws?”
Gun-rights advocates saw several reforms put into the 2014 law that were needed for lawful gun owners, as well as criminal-law reforms, Wallace said.
“That should have given prosecutors some very serious tools to put these people away,” he said.
Wallace points to the complexity of the state’s gun laws as one reason why the sum total of laws are ineffective, saying what the state really needs is a complete reform of all gun laws.
“The laws are so overly complex, it actually makes it difficult to prosecute people,” he said.
The laws are so complex that a class offered by Wallace’s league to simply understand the non-criminal laws pertaining to gun ownership takes four hours. A comprehensive book on how to understand Massachusetts’ gun laws published by a retired police chief is over 400 pages long, according to Wallace.
He said it makes it hard for prosecutors to do their job.
“Massachusetts has a long track record of going after the ‘thing’,” Wallace said. “It’s always whether it’s a gun or part of a gun or this gun or that gun, but they never want to focus on the human criminal element because that’s your common denominator. If you take away the human criminal element – you take that person off the street – you don’t need all these other laws.”