(The Center Square) – A new study is calling for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to initiate receivership of Boston’s public schools.
Pioneer Institute released the results of a study it conducted beginning in March 2020 into the state of Boston Public Schools. The results of the study show low performance among students, widening achievement gaps, instability, and leadership as major areas of concern leading to why the Commonwealth should become involved.
“Boston’s schools are failing most students,” said Dr. Cara Candal, author of “The Boston Public Schools’ Road to Receivership.” “The district has had generations to turn around chronically low-performing schools, and despite modest pockets of progress, it has been unable to sustain even small improvements.”
The study showed that the district remains in financial disarray despite receiving more than $400 million in COVID-19 relief funding and will see its fifth superintendent in the last seven years beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Current Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is set to resign at the end of the year, as NBC Boston reported, which would end her three years with the district. Cassellius’ departure was revealed by Mayor Michelle Wu, who said the departure was a “mutual decision” along with Jeri Robinson, chairwoman of the Boston School Committee.
According to the Pioneer’s report, with Wu becoming the city’s mayor coupled with the fact that Gov. Charlie Baker is not seeking another term, now presents “an opening for action, and students and parents need action that goes far beyond” the memorandum of understanding with the state and the district.
The study, according to the release, points to a 2020 report from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that shows one-third of the district’s 16,656 students tested into the bottom 10% statewide. In addition, the report revealed that “no clear, coherent district-wide strategy” for supporting lower performing schools is in place.
That report, according to the study, revealed “no coherent approach” was in place to “teach basic reading and writing skills.” Plus, the report showed there were no accountability measures in place for teachers.
“The BPS are not ‘underperforming.’ Parents, students, the business community and the media all know – the Boston Public Schools are failing,” Pioneer Executive Director Jim Stergios said in the release. “The question is: Why don’t our elected officials and the state and city education bureaucracies feel urgency to force change?”
According to the study, Pioneer said that receivership would give the state power to step in and work to improve schools. Measures that could be included are appointing a new school committee, renegotiating teacher’s union contracts, and bringing in outside partners.
Should the school system go into receivership, a District Local Stakeholder Group will be established that will be comprised of teachers, parents, community representatives, and local health, workforce, early and higher education who will provide recommendations to help the district overcome challenges, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The study, according to the release, recommends conducting an assessment of personnel in the central office and positions that do not add educational value should be eliminated with those resources being put into classrooms.