(The Center Square) – All students returning to public schools in Massachusetts are required to wear masks through Oct. 1.
The edict was handed down Wednesday afternoon by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, following a Tuesday 9-1 vote by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education giving Riley the authority to do so.
“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening. With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall,” said Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley in a news release.
Masks are now mandated for all students in public schools, including staff. Visitors are also required to wear masks when schools open.
The standard for mask use in schools will be reviewed prior to Oct. 1.
WCVB reported that Riley “pushed for a mandate to be put in place through Oct. 1, to ensure schools fully reopen safely and provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated.
The mask mandate, WVCB reported, will “apply indoors and to children 5 and older.” There is also an exemption for students and staff who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavior needs, the station reported.
Gov. Charlie Baker called for more individuals to become vaccinated ahead of the mandate.
“While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated,” Baker said in a news release. “This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening. Vaccinations are the best way to keep everyone in the Commonwealth safe, and we will continue to work with school districts to offer vaccination clinics at schools across the Commonwealth.”
Students who participate in indoor athletics this fall are also required to wear masks, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a Thursday morning news release.
Read #MIAA statement from Executive Director Bob Baldwin regarding the recent indoor mask wearing mandate by @MASchoolsK12 #OneTeamOneMIAA#maskupMIAA😷 pic.twitter.com/lB5Wr5onmp— MIAA (@MIAA033) August 26, 2021
Bob Baldwin, MIAA executive director, said, in order to safely maximize full participation of fall sports, “masks shall be required for any activity for student-athletes and coaches who are outdoors” and “masks are not required and will remain optional for any activity for student-athletes and coaches outdoors.”
Baldwin cited in the news release, “the mandate is a minimum required safety standard that is consistent with the practice of indoor and outdoor recess and indoor and outdoor physical education classes during the school day.”