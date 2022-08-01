(The Center Square) – Sports betting could soon be coming to a gambling parlor near you in Massachusetts.
In an overnight session, the Legislature approve House Bill 5164, an Act Regulating Sports Wagering. Gov. Charlie Baker has 10 days to approve or veto the bill. If approved, Massachusetts would become the 20th state to legalize sports wagering.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, tweeted at 5 a.m. Monday that he was “proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts.”
Mariano went on to say the bill would bring “immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry” to the state.
The bill, according to the release, would permit the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to issue in-person licenses at the state’s casinos, racetracks, and simulcast facilities. The bill would also provide for mobile licenses.
According to the bill, an estimated $60 million would be created in annual tax revenue for the state. Licensing fees would produce between $70 million and $80 million. The licenses, under the bill, would have to be renewed every five years.
Tax revenue collected under the bill, according to the release, would be dispensed to municipalities for economic, workforce, education, and public health initiatives.
“I’m incredibly proud that today, and after years of House-led efforts to authorize legal sports wagering in Massachusetts, the Legislature has acted to bring the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to the commonwealth,” Mariano said in the release. “Legalizing wagers on both professional and collegiate sports will create jobs and bring tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue to Massachusetts.”
State Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the legislation would put “Massachusetts into line with the majority of states who have legalized sports betting since the 2018 Supreme Court decision and provide a foundation of a competitive legal sports wagering marketplace.”
The bill, according to the release, features a 15% tax on in-person wagering and 20% on mobile wagering. The Workforce Investment Trust Fund and the Youth Development and Achievement funds would be created under the bill. Both funds will receive 17.5% and 1%, respectively, of revenue generated from taxes and licensing fees.
Remaining funds will be deposited into the Gambling Local Aid Fund (27.5%), the Public Health Trust Fund (9%), and 45% will go into the General Fund.
Funds placed into Workforce Investment Trust Fund will be spent to develop and strengthen workforce opportunities for low-income communities and vulnerable youth and young adults to promote employment and wage growth.
The Young Development and Achievement Fund will expend dollars on financial assistance to students who are taking and pursuing higher education programs, and after-school and out-of-school endeavors.
However, under the bill, Massachusetts college schools can only be bet on if that school is participating in a tournament.