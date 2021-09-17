A special election has been called to fill the vacant Massachusetts State Senate seat in the First Suffolk & Middlesex District. The seat became vacant on Sept. 9 when former state Sen. Joseph Boncore (D) resigned to become CEO of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).
The special general election is set for Jan. 11, 2022, with the special primary election scheduled for Dec. 14, 2021.
The Secretary of State’s Elections Division reports it will issue a calendar and nomination papers for the election during the week of Sept. 20.
To date, three state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2022 in two states: two in Alabama and one in Massachusetts.
So far in 2021, 60 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 20 states. Between 2011 and 2020, an average of 75 special elections took place each year.