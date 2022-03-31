(The Center Square) – Survivors and advocates of sexual abuse and other crimes are urging the Legislature to pass the governor’s bills that would provide more protections to victims.
Gov. Charlie Baker hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday with survivors, advocates, and law enforcement officials to discuss aspects of the legislation and how it would protect victims and survivors. The legislation, if enacted, would provide new protections for those experiencing sexual assault, domestic violence, exploitation, and other crimes.
“Hearing these survivors share their stories and the trauma they have lived with underscores the urgency with which we must act to close these loopholes and better protect survivors and communities,” Baker said in the release. “We are honored and grateful to work alongside the survivor and advocacy communities to make the case for this legislation so we can improve protections and prevent future stories like the ones we heard today.”
The bill, An Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public, was first filed by the Baker administration in 2018. This version of the bill would broaden the types of crimes that would kick in a dangerousness hearing. It would also close loopholes in the legal system at the beginning and end of the criminal process which currently limits, or prevents, law enforcement and the court from taking action that would prevent legitimate safety concerns.
Under the bill, if enacted, judges would have more power to uphold requirements of pretrial release by allowing police to detain people who they witness violating court-ordered conditions for release. Under current law, this practice is not permissible and requires a judge to order a warrant.
“This bill brings needed changes so we can better protect victims and the community from dangerous individuals,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in the release. “As prosecutors, this is our main goal when we request a dangerousness hearing. This commonsense legislation is much-needed and closes loopholes that prevent us from fulfilling our goal of advocating for victims and protecting the community.”
Judges, under the bill, would be able to revoke pretrial release if the offender has violated the court’s terms for release, including stay away orders from a victim or a public playground. Under current law, according to the release, a dangerousness hearing would have to be conducted in order for release to be revoked.
If enacted, the bill adds offenses that could warrant a dangerousness hearing and includes crimes of sexual abuse and threatened or potential violence.
Under current law, according to the release, the courts are to focus on only the crime a person is being charged with during court proceedings. The bill would permit the courts to take into consideration a person’s entire crime history to call for a dangerousness hearing.
A second bill, An Act Relative to the Harmful Distribution of Sexually Explicit Visual Materials, which was first filed in 2017, would close a loophole in the law by providing for penalties against adults who send out sexually explicit images of another person to cause embarrassment or exact revenge.
The bill would also address nonconsensual recording an unsuspecting person which is not addressed under current law. A new felony offense would be established under the bill that would allow judges in criminal proceedings to ensure the images in question are destroyed.