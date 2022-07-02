(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Massachusetts are still scraping to find qualified employees, a business advocacy group said.
As retailers across the country lost 61,000 jobs in May, The Wall Street Journal reported, the labor market added 390,000 workers. However, small business owners in the Bay State are still displaying help wanted signs in their place of business.
Christopher Carlozzi, Massachusetts state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, told The Center Square he is still hearing from small business owners that they are looking to hire.
"When you look at the April Massachusetts jobs data, there was only a slight drop in retail jobs month over month,” Carlozzi said. “Most small business shops are still looking to fill open positions which we anticipate to continue throughout the summer months."
Labor statistics show the biggest gains in May were the leisure, hospitality, professional and business services industries, as well as the construction, transportation, and warehouse sectors. Drops were reported in auto manufacturing, grocery and department stores, and big-box retailers.
As the summer months arrive, Carlozzi said, Massachusetts will see an uptick in hospitality jobs.
"Hotels and restaurants are looking for workers, especially on Cape Cod and other vacation destinations in the state," Carlozzi said. "Employers are looking to fully staff their operations because small businesses rely on consumers having a pleasant experience to ensure customers return, and also tell others to shop or dine at local stores and restaurants."
Carlozzi said labor shortages in Massachusetts are impacting the operation of small businesses in a variety of ways. Some regions of the state rely on seasonal business, and many have experienced significant revenue drops due to the restrictions from the past two summers. Now, labor shortages negatively threaten to impact another summer vacation season.
"Many restaurants are closed certain days for lunch and only open for dinner," Carlozzi said. "Retail shops struggling to find workers to operate registers may have reduced hours or customers could face longer wait times to check out. Hotels may not reach full capacity because there isn't sufficient staff to provide services for guests."