(The Center Square) – Historically high inflation rates are putting state governments behind the proverbial 8-ball, a new report indicates.
Pew Charitable Trust released its new report last week, “Elevated Inflation Raises Risk of Fiscal Stress for States,” and Massachusetts could be facing 6.33% to 6.52% percentage growth from last year.
The report indicates that price spikes in everything from construction materials to labor to the rising costs of goods and services are impacting state finances.
The consumer price index rose to 7.1% in November, according to the report, which was a slower increase in recent months yet more than three times the average growth. States are facing higher payroll spending and infrastructure spending. The increase is also having a negative effect on trends in tax revenue, illustrating consumer demand is slowing, wages are rising, and an increased volatility in the stock market, according to the report.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Comptroller William McNamara reported in late December that for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, the state had a surplus of $4.8 billion in funding that had not been designated or placed in the state’s unreserved balances. The 24.1% increase in personal income tax collections, to $24.3 billion, surpassed the allowable limit of a 1986 law and resulted in money going back to taxpayers.
Pew’s report indicates that while inflation continues to escalate states have been able to tuck money away in rainy day funds. This should provide flexibility to manage budgets and provide a flow of cash for uncertainties, such as inflation, that could assist states moving forward.
The report also indicates that inflation could affect government payrolls and contracts with service providers. Pew said that state expenditures “grew by an estimated 18.3%” for fiscal year 2022, which was the highest increase in nearly 50 years.