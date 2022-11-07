(The Center Square) – As interest rates continue to rise, home sales in Massachusetts are falling.
The Warren Group, a real estate and financial services company, reports that home sales in the state are showing double-digit drops compared to just two years ago, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Single-family sales numbers took another hit in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainties, and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on prospective buyers," Warren Group CEO Tim Warren said in a release.
However, the slow-down has actually helped potential buyers, said Dawn Ruffini, president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, in an exclusive interview with The Center Square.
"It's allowing buyers who are still able to buy, to kind of comfortably get into a home," she said.
Fewer home buyers are having to go through the frantic bidding wars that were common when interest rates were at rock bottom, she said.
"We are still seeing bidding wars, but not to the extent that it was before," Ruffini said. "We are seeing a lot of return-to-normal behaviors for both buyers and sellers."
For example, more sellers are willing to accept contracts from buyers that are contingent on them selling their home first, Ruffini said.
Interest rate hikes "are starting to put pressure on things," Ruffini said.
Some buyers are getting around the higher interest rates with 7- and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages, Ruffini added. There are also American Rescue Plan Act funds still available under the MassDreams program, she said.
"First-time homebuyers can get up to $50,000 toward the purchase of their first home," she said. "It is income-based and limited to certain towns. But there are other programs out there that don't have some of those restrictions."
One factor, Ruffini said, that has not declined is demand for housing.
"Because prices haven't declined significantly here, it's still a little bit of a struggle for first-time homebuyers," she said. "The MassDreams and other programs are really helpful for them."
With price increases slowing as interest rates rise, some buyers are still purchasing homes because they realize they can always refinance later when rates drop, Ruffini said.
"We still have a really severe shortage of housing stock," she said.
She said that many builders left the industry and haven't returned.
"I don't think we've seen the same kind of housing starts since then," she said.