(The Center Square) – Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump asked a committee to recommend a bill that would give her office access to tax records maintained by the Department of Revenue.
“Massachusetts is among only a handful of states that denies access to this information to state auditors,” Bump told the Joint Committee on Revenue. “As state auditor for the last 10 years, I can unequivocally say that this prohibition hinders my office’s ability to provide adequate accountability and oversight of one of the primary functions of DOR, the administration and collection of taxes in the commonwealth.”
Bump outlined the kind of information her office will have access to if H.2858 is approved.
“For example, we will be able to examine DOR’s collection of child support payments, something, as you may recall, has been a significant problem at the agency in the past,” Bump said. “We will be able to examine DOR’s process for garnishing wages and tax refunds of individuals who have tax liens or are delinquent on child support payments. It will also make it possible to assess whether DOR is holding corporations that are tax-delinquent accountable and to determine whether DOR is properly remitting to cities and towns the local option tax revenues that are collected.”
Bump said 26 audits completed during her tenure would have benefited from having access to the tax records. Auditors could have verified if district courts were properly administering fee waivers for mandatory probation fees if tax return information was accessible, she said. And auditors could have determined if individuals assigned a public defender were indigent if the agency had access to income tax information.
The bill, which will make it a crime to unlawfully reveal the tax information, was reported out of the committee favorably during the last session, according to Bump.
“Recognizing the responsibilities that come with access to this information, we have implemented stringent data use, access and protection policies, and regularly conduct staff training for cyber security and sensitive information access to ensure these policies are being followed,” Bump told the committee. “Our auditors already are entrusted with access to even more sensitive information, including criminal records, Medicaid claims data and other sources of personally identifiable information and personal health information.
The bill is one of several filed by Bump’s office that she calls “The Accountability Agenda.” Bump is also calling for more authority to hold agencies accountable for how they spend federal COVID-19 relief funds in a separate bill.