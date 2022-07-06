(The Center Square) – Fear is rising among business leaders in Massachusetts regarding November’s ballot referendum, a new poll shows.
Pioneer Institute conducted a poll of Massachusetts business leaders and 73% said they think if the proposed ballot question passes it will lead to businesses leaving the state.
The proposed ballot question in November will ask voters whether to amend the state’s Constitution to impose a 4% tax on all income over $1 million.
According to the release, the poll was conducted with members of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and the National Federation of Independent Businesses chapter in the state. Chambers of commerce were also polled. A total of 133 businesses and organizations responded to the poll.
“The survey suggests that business owners and executives are beginning to realize the negative impacts on the economy and tax base of the tax hike amendment,” Pioneer Executive Director Jim Stergios said in the release.
The poll reflects the struggles many businesses experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Small business owners are nearing a breaking point following pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and now record high inflation,” Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in the release. “Instead of increasing taxes for job creators, Massachusetts must create an atmosphere that encourages economic growth and expansion.”
In the poll, 57% said the largest portion of their income based on individual tax returns would be subject to the tax and that many small businesses, including S corporations, partnerships, and limited liability corporations, also pay taxes on individual returns.
Meanwhile, the poll shows, that 72% plan to retire within the next 10 years and another 56% plan to sell their businesses in that timeframe. Plus, 58% of respondents who said they planned to sell their businesses indicated they would be subjected to the tax if it is enacted.
Of the respondents, according to the release, 76% said they feel the state is “on the wrong track” while 62% are in opposition to the potential tax hike.
“I was surprised by both how many of our members are ‘pass-through’ entities and how many are looking to sell or retire within the decade,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said in the release. “Those numbers should be a wake-up call that our Main Streets are in danger in coming years, and that our public policy leaders need to make sure the commonwealth has tax and employment laws that will foster a whole new generation of entrepreneurs and risk takers.”