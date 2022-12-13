(The Center Square) – Two tax recommendations are being pitched by one Massachusetts public policy group as a new governor will be sworn in next month.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is calling for Gov.-elect Maura Healey to support broad tax relief and tax elimination as Question 1, which was ratified by voters in November and goes into effect in a mere 18 days.
Question 1 is the “Millionaire’s Tax” that places a 4% tax on income beyond $1 million. The tax will be compounded on the state’s 5% flat-tax rate on income.
“All new senior officials will inherit a ticking time bomb known as Question 1 and it goes off in 18 short days,” MassFiscal spokesperson Paul Diego Craney said in a Tuesday news release. “This 80% income tax hike surcharge on some small businesses, retirees, home sales, and high-income earners will go into effect on Jan. 1, and the million-dollar question is, if we lose these taxpayers, how will Massachusetts deal with the economic fallout?”
The public policy group, according to the release, said that Healey and her senior officials “don’t have much time to propose broad tax cuts to stave off economic flight.” He said any “mild targeted approach” would not be enough as the organization feels the new administration need to face the “economic reality” that will come to Massachusetts in the coming weeks.
Healey recently appointed Matthew Gorzkowicz as the secretary for the Office of Administration and Finance. Kate Cook will serve as chief of staff, and Gabrielle Viator will serve as the governor-elect’s senior advisor.
According to the release, The Tax Foundation has recommended a host of policies that would directly deal with the fallout expected with Question 1. The foundation urges property tax reduction, elimination or reduction of the capital stock tax, the inventory tax, the estate tax, and the corporate income tax system.
“The days of Massachusetts tinkering with tax reform is over,” Craney said in the release. “Question 1 has the potential to produce a blow to our state economy and the only appropriate response from the governor-elect and her senior officials are broad tax relief measures such as an income tax reduction, property tax reduction and the elimination of certain punitive taxes such as the estate tax and the inventory tax.
“In a few short weeks, Massachusetts state House leaders must be ready for the challenge because it’s fast approaching. The only question that remains is, what will our state House leaders do before it’s too late?”