(The Center Square) – One Massachusetts public policy group is saying a new proposed bill in the Legislature would supercharge certain taxpayers on top of what it calls the state’s 80% income tax hike surcharge.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said Monday that Bill HD.2130, known as Act Preventing High-Income Avoidance, would work to add a sentence to Chapter 62C of the state’s General Laws reading, “A married couple must file a joint return for any year in which they file a joint federal income tax return.”
Paul D. Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal Alliance, said legislators are already working to place further restrictions on taxpayers.
“Before lawmakers could figure out how to spend the money from this new tax hike, or how it will negatively impact our state’s economic competitiveness, some lawmakers are looking to supercharge the income tax surcharge by adding further restrictions,” Craney said in a statement. “These lawmakers want to return to the day of Taxachusetts as soon as possible and this tax along with their legislation does just that.”
Question 1 was ratified by voters in November. The ballot referendum places a 4% tax on income beyond $1 million. That tax comes on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate on income.
“The income tax surcharge ballot question was narrowly passed, and this legislation is already looking to alter how it’s implemented,” Craney said in a statement. “This is moving the goal post from how the voters considered the tax last November. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that some lawmakers are willing to disregard the will of the voters so soon after the election, they routinely ignore the will of the voters in order to appease their own tax and spend habits.”
The bill, the policy group said, is sponsored by Rep. James O’Day and Sen. Jason Lewis, who authored the millionaire’s tax, which went into effect this year.
The policy group cited a study that said passage of the millionaire’s tax could cause a situation where couples file individual tax returns. The newly proposed legislation would create an 80% supercharge on income tax, the group said.
The legislation, if enacted, would eliminate the ability of a taxpayer who is married to file an individual return.
“Any further moves to supercharge the income tax surcharge, will only result in more taxpayers fleeing our state for states like New Hampshire and Florida,” Craney said. “Once these taxpayers are gone, the middle class that is left will be required to pay higher taxes to make up for the Legislature’s tax and spend habits.”
The bill, if enacted, would go into effect retroactive to Dec. 31, 2022, and would apply to all tax year moving forward.