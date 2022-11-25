(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is failing to offer discounted prices at 19 hospitals, a new report shows.
Pioneer Institute surveyed 19 hospitals in its report, “Massachusetts Hospitals: Uneven Compliance with the New Federal Price Transparency Law.” Compliance rates ranged between 60% at Emerson Hospital to 87% at Mass General, illustrating that discounted cash prices were unavailable at seven hospitals.
“Our earlier work found disappointing compliance with Massachusetts’ 2012 health care price transparency law,” Pioneer Executive Director Jim Stergios said in a release. “And now we find that compliance with the federal law isn’t much better. We are not insensitive to the challenges providers are facing, but it is disappointing that compliance with the law has not budged much since 2017, when Pioneer began monitoring hospital price transparency efforts.”
According to the report, only 70 of the 300 services for prices that are required show online when surveyed. Those prices are dictated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Of those hospitals surveyed, according to the release, seven hospitals – Boston Children’s, Falmouth, Holyoke Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center, Mount Auburn, New England Baptist, and St. Vincent’s – didn’t offer discounted cash prices online.
Some of the 12 hospitals, according to the report, are making some discounted cash prices available, but the survey found disparities in prices. An MRI of a brain scan at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester cost nearly $5,300, while the same services at Carney in Boston was $1,500.
“The disparities we observe strongly suggest a market dominated by the systems that are able to maintain prices above competitive norms,” report author Barbara Anthony said in the release. “This is why it’s crucial that consumers, employers, benefit managers and insurers have ready access to provider prices.”
According to the report, a lack of transparency is the main driver in health care costs. In a 2019 report, Pioneer showed 70% of those who responded said they wanted the cost of a procedure before receiving it. Plus, 11% of state residents with health insurance plans have deductibles of more than $3,000.
A new federal law, the Public Health Service Act, requires hospitals to provide all their prices to patients in machine-readable format for employers, competitors, insurers, governments and researchers, the report says.
Only two of the 19 hospitals surveyed are providing pricing data in machine-readable format, the report said.
Recommendations in the report included hospitals making a single administrator in charge of price transparency; the federal government should provide detailed guidance for hospitals in an effort to make price transparency a reality; and state government should create more incentives for hospitals to comply with state and federal transparency laws.
“While some of these recommendations are similar to others, we have made regarding compliance with state transparency laws, we hope that this new federal law will encourage a real commitment to consumer price transparency,” Anthony said in the release. “Pioneer would be pleased to collaborate with providers on such endeavors.”