(The Center Square) – A second amicus brief has been filed pertaining to the state’s ballot referendum for the “Millionaire’s Tax” in Massachusetts.
Daniel Ryan, a partner at Sullivan’s Tax Practice, has filed the brief in Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on behalf of Pioneer Institute and Pioneer Legal LLC in the Anderson v. Attorney General case.
At the heart of the case is a constitutional amendment voters will decide on the November ballot which would impose a 4% tax on top of the state’s 5% flat income tax on income exceeding $1 million.
The filing came one day after Fiscal Alliance Foundation announced it has filed a similar brief against the state.
Pioneer Legal’s brief focuses on the description provided by the attorney general for the ballot referendum, calling it “misleading” while detailing how revenues collected under the “Millionaire’s Tax” could be used for other purposes than education and transportation funding, according to the release.
"The attorney general must describe a proposed constitutional amendment to the voters and further describe the effect a ‘yes’ and a ‘no’ would have," Ryan said in the release. "However, both the description of the proposed amendment and the statement as to the effect of a yes vote mislead the voters. As demonstrated in the brief, there is no assurance whatsoever that passage of the graduated income tax will result in additional funding for transportation and education.
“The Legislature could easily fund education and transportation at current levels using the proceeds from the additional tax and use the revenue that has gone to fund those areas in the past for something unrelated to education and transportation. That would not violate the terms of the proposed amendment.”
According to Pioneer Legal’s brief, funding from the additional tax going to education and transportation has no assurance that the money raised from the tax will be spent as intended and in addition to current spending. The brief calls on past instances of the Legislature where revenue generated from the tax could be used for other spending initiatives.