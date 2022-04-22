(The Center Square) – A 30-point list of recommendations aimed at curbing the use of PFAS chemicals in products sold and used within Massachusetts were unveiled recently as a task force wrapped up a nearly year-long review process.
PFAS – an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – is man-made and noted for its inability to break down upon disposal. PFAS chemicals are used in such disparate products as non-stick cookware, children’s toys and firefighting foams.
While PFAS has long been prevalent in products, studies in more recent years have linked heavy exposure of the chemical to such conditions as kidney cancer and thyroid disease.
Because PFAS does not fully degrade, the chemical also has been found in the environment via waterways and within soils. The phenomenon has led to ongoing traces of PFAS in drinking water supplies.
The Legislature last year convened a task force that met over 11 sessions. Panelists included a small handful of lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly, as well as representatives from an assortment of environmental and public health agencies and organizations.
At the task force’s final meeting, held April 20, panelists voted unanimously in favor of a final report that delved into the recommendations and the rationale behind the efforts to reduce PFAS chemicals.
The meeting, which included a back-to-back voting session and press conference, outlined a number of the task force’s recommendations. Among them: the proposed regulation of the sale of consumer products containing PFAS, with the goal of phasing the items out by 2030.
Other recommendations outlined in the report call for allocating state funds to give agencies the ability to test and investigate sites known or believed to contain PFAS contamination and encouraging fire departments statewide to curtail the use of turnout gear that is known to have heavy traces of the chemical.
State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, who co-chaired the task force, said Massachusetts has, thus far, allocated nearly $30 million toward PFAS abatement efforts.
At the meeting and press conference, Cyr and other panelists did not address specific cost estimates to bring the task force’s recommendations to fruition, though there were generalities of the financial commitment.
“The price tag here is going to be substantial – very substantial,” Cyr said, adding that there is a hope federal resources will help Massachusetts with its efforts.
Speaking to the issue, state Rep. Kate Hogan, D-Stow, and task force co-chairwoman, said, “It’s a complex issue, so funding will be complex as well.”
At the voting meeting, a number of the panelists gave their ringing endorsement to the nearly 100-page report.
“We certainly appreciate the recommendations and look forward to the next steps in moving those recommendations forward,” said Jennifer Pederson, executive director of the Massachusetts Water Works Association and a part of the task force.
Cyr said he was appreciative of the strong showing of support at the culmination of the voting session.
“This is a unanimous vote in support of the report, which is quite significant,” Cyr said. “We’re very appreciative of the support from the agencies. I’ve served on a number of these commissions and tasks forces, and that often is not the case. It is very significant to have the support of these agencies.”
How the task force’s report will be used in legislative policy remains to be seen.
Hogan said there will be “multiple legislative opportunities” during the current session to introduce piecemeal components of the recommendations. She added “a full bill” would be likely in the next legislative session.