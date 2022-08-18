(The Center Square) – Patrons using the Orange and Green lines on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail system will need to make other transportation plans over the next month.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, the organization is closing the Orange for 30 days from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations. Beginning Monday, the Green will be closed for 28 days from Union Square to Government Center Stations.
The closures will allow the transit organization, according to the release, to complete five years’ worth of construction upgrades to improve safety and operations.
In June, the authority was hit with a myriad of safety violations from the Federal Transit Authority, including a lack of maintenance, injuries and one death, and a lack of dispatchers in the Operational Control Center.
The construction to the lines fall under the transit authority’s 5-year, $9.6 billion project to upgrade the system, which is encompassed under the Capital Transformation Program.
According to a release, the Orange Line closure will allow for the organization to perform maintenance and construction which are aimed at improving safety and placing the system in good repair. On the Green Line, the last phase of construction will be performed to open the Medford Branch, which is expected to be in service in late November.
Orange Line Reminder: Orange Line service will be suspended from Friday, August 19 at 9 PM through Sunday, September 18. For more information about travel alternatives and the work we're doing, please visit: https://t.co/wgyWJkFnXm pic.twitter.com/Eoezdi0V41— MBTA (@MBTA) August 18, 2022
In an effort to inform riders of alternate routes, according to the release, signage will be placed in all 20 Orange Line stations. Additional stops have been added on Commuter Rail trains at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove.
The authority, according to the release, will use free shuttle buses to take riders among Oak Grove, Haymarket/Government Center and Forest Hills and Back Bay/Copley. Buses will also be made available on the Green Line at Government Center and Union Square. Stops will be made at Lechmere station and the bus loop.
Among the items on the construction list for the Orange Line, according to the release, include track replacement and upgrades to signal systems. More than 3,500 feet of track is more than 38 years old; changes will remove speed restrictions to improve travel time. Ridership on the line is slightly less than half of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.