(The Center Square) – Small businesses across the state of Massachusetts have one thing in common as they work against the COVID-19 pandemic – a lack of employees, a business advocacy group said.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is reporting that 50% of small business owners are struggling to fill job openings, the business advocacy group said in a news release.
“The hope was that when businesses in Massachusetts were finally allowed to fully reopen and the many restrictions that created barriers for entrepreneurs were lifted, conditions would improve,” Christopher Carlozzi, NFIB State Director in Massachusetts said. “However, that isn’t the case. The struggle for businesses to find qualified workers has not gone away and right now, half of our members cannot fill open positions. From waitstaff to school bus drivers, the inability to hire has created a new level of skepticism for employers about the speed of this recovery.”
NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index increased by 0.4 points in August to 100.1, while the group’s Uncertainty Index fell seven points to 69, its lowest since January 2016, the group said.
Key findings in the organization’s report are that business owners who are expecting better business conditions over the next six months is on the decline to its lowest level since January 2013. In addition, 50% of small business owners reported they have job openings they could not fill, setting a 48-year high.
The organization reported that amid the pandemic, 55% of business owners are making expenditures for new equipment, acquiring vehicles, and improving or expanding facilities.
In addition, 30% of business owners are planning expenditures over the next four months, a small percentage increase over the previous month, the group said.
Small business owners, according to NFIB, are reporting higher than normal sales over the past three months amid supply chain disruptions that are causing low inventories.
In an effort to attract qualified employees, the NFIB said, 41% of small business owners have raised compensation levels. In addition, another 26% of small business owners said they plan to raise wages in the next three months.