(The Center Square) – A new study shows that a pair of bills circulating in the Massachusetts legislature calling for retirement credits for public employees would cost billions of dollars to fund.
The Pioneer Institute released the study that indicates billions of dollars in liabilities would be added to public pension funds if the bills passed.
“It would be fine for the legislature to reward public employees who faced pandemic-related risks,” said Jim Stergio, who serves as executive director of Pioneer Institute, said in the study. “But with Beacon Hill awash in billions of federal dollars, these bills unfortunately smack of a money grab.”
The bills are not designed to reward employees for the time they worked during the pandemic, but instead are based on compensation, years of service and age.
House Bill 2808 and Senate Bill 1669, if adopted, would credit eligible employees for three years of age or credit for service when it comes to formulating pension benefits for public employees who worked outside their home between March 10, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. Rep. Jonathan D. Zlotnik, D-Gardner, and Sen. John C. Velis, D-Second Hampden and Hampshire, are sponsors of the legislation.
Pioneer Institute reports pension liabilities in the amount of $1.73 billion would be added to the State Employee Retirement System if the bills pass and signed into law. However, the Institute said that number could go even higher as there are more than 100 public employee pension setups in the state.
“The Public Employee Retirement and Administration Commission and local government retirement boards should conduct full actuarial valuations of the impact of the credit bonus on pension costs,” said James Bohn, author of The Massachusetts Retirement Credit Bonus Legislation: Missing the Mark While Costing Billions. “The valuations should also address the amounts of additional pension contributions that would be needed to fund this legislation and they should be completed before legislators act on the bills.”
The report comes as the Institute reports public pension systems in the state are severely underfunded. The report cites the average pension plan in the United States is funded at 75%, while in Massachusetts SERS was only two-thirds funded and the state’s teacher’s pension is only funded at 52% as of the beginning of the year.
The study showed that a nursing assistant earning $54,851 who worked during the months included in the bill would see an increase in retirement of $40,431 under the bills. If the age of the employee is 47 years old with a dozen years of creditable service, then that employee would eligible to retire at 62.
However, the study shows that a state legislator earning $85,000 would gain $62,655 in pension benefits while in a position that saw less exposure to COVID-19 than a nursing assistant.
According to the report, Bohn said that the average state employee boasts a salary of $75,108 and will see a nearly 75% increase in pension growth if the bills are passed.
In other states, according to the report, state and local governments set aside hazard pay for workers, some of which were bonuses in the amount of $5,000 while others received pay hikes in the $10 to $15 range.
Meanwhile, the state’s corrections officers received $2,000 bonuses for working amid the pandemic, but the bills would create bonuses that are 28 times bigger than what corrections officers received, according to the report.
During a July hearing of the Joint Commission on Public Service, Zlotnik said the employees “worked at a time when guidelines were constantly changing and PPE was in dire short supply,” when discussing the origins of the bill.
“They were most at risk as they were working with members of the public and fellow employees,” Zlotnik said. “They ensured our needs were met.”