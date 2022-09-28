(The Center Square) – Federal approval was granted to Massachusetts to widen the reach of its Medicaid program.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Wednesday the state’s Medicaid section 1115 waiver through MassHealth, Gov. Charlie Baker said, extending the waiver until December 2027. The approval supports outcomes-based care for 2 million members of MassHealth and places a new focus on advancing health equity.
“Since Massachusetts implemented its last 1115 Medicaid waiver in 2017, our administration has strengthened and reformed the MassHealth program, focusing on providing a nation-leading health care delivery model that rewards value over volume, and produces better health outcomes for the residents it serves,” Baker said in a release. “Under this waiver extension, MassHealth will continue to implement innovative reforms that provide quality care, better health outcomes and equity.”
The approval, according to the release, shows a focus on investing in primary, behavioral, and pediatric health care, while supporting the state’s leadership in providing near-universal health insurance coverage to residents.
“This 1115 demonstration reinforces Massachusetts’ commitment to providing high quality care for all residents, including individuals and families served by MassHealth,” Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said in a release. “This next phase of the demonstration will make significant investments in behavioral health and primary care, especially for children and adolescents, to further develop a health care delivery system that is patient-focused, equitable and outcomes driven.”
Under the previous waiver, which was valid from 2017-22, the Baker administration worked to reforms the program through restructuring the delivery system for health care towards more integrated, value-based care. The revisions to the program includes a model of Accountable Care Organizations who are now providing care to 80% of eligible MassHealth members.
According to the release, the agreement signed Wednesday permits the extension and expansion of care to allow for wrap-around behavioral health and long-term services and supporting high-risk members. The agreement also permits $400 million in yearly investments directed at health equity and value-based payment programs for primary care.
With the approval, MassHealth will focus on continuing to restructure and reaffirm value-based care; reform and invest in primary care, behavioral health, and pediatric care; advance health equity; support the state’s safety net for accountable care; and maintain near-universal health insurance coverage.