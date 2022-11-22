(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.
“Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in their future that we should be encouraging,” Spilka said in a statement. “Revoking professional licenses that they obtained with a student loan does nothing to solve the problem of loan defaults, and it actively makes the problem worse by preventing new professionals from having the means to pay off their loans.”
According to the release, there are 1 million residents holding a combined $31 billion in federal student loan debt in the state. The average amount owed sits at $34,145 for each borrower.
Under Massachusetts law, according to the release, a license or professional certification a resident holds can be revoked, denied, or refused for renewal if a student defaults on their student loan debt. Thirteen other states have a similar law.
The bill, if enacted, would do away with that law and would prevent any state agency, or board of registration, from rejecting or revoking any license or professional or occupational certification or registration for a license or certificate based on a defaulted educational loan.
However, the bill would not change Massachusetts’ ability to utilize traditional loan collection tools, according to the release.
“I am proud to announce that the Senate has passed the license revocation ban bill, known as an act prohibiting license revocation for student loan default,” Sen. Jame Eldridge, D-Acton, said in a release. “Nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents are struggling because of student loans. As the federal moratorium approaches its end, we must recognize COVID-19’s continuous impact on employment and borrowers’ financial situations. The bill will ensure that borrowers, who are heavily burdened by student loans, can still continue their career and work toward repayments of their educational loans."
The bill, according to the release, was previously passed by the House of Representatives.