(The Center Square) – New Hampshire and Massachusetts have quarreled for years over tobacco and liquor sales and other items that are subject to cross-border taxation.
Now the perennial feud over taxes between the neighboring states has reached a whole new level – and it could be headed to the nation's highest court.
Two weeks ago, New Hampshire filed a lawsuit against Massachusetts in the U.S. Supreme Court over its cross-border income tax collection policies during the pandemic.
At issue is an emergency rule, enacted by Massachusetts in response to the coronavirus pandemic, requiring out-of-state residents who were working for Massachusetts employers before the pandemic remain subject to the state's 5% personal income tax, even if they are now working from home. New Hampshire doesn't have an income tax.
The lawsuit argues that the Bay State has no constitutional authority to collect an income tax on employees who physically worked in the state prior to the pandemic. It suggests the rule could impact public health.
"It endangers public health in New Hampshire by penalizing workers for following public health guidance and working from home rather than from their offices," the 36-page complaint reads. "And it undermines New Hampshire’s sovereign duty to protect the economic and commercial interests of its citizens."
An estimated 80,000 New Hampshire residents cross the state line into Massachusetts for work – roughly 15% of all commuters, according to the lawsuit.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has accused Massachusetts revenue officials of trying to "pick the pockets" of New Hampshire residents.
"We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way," Sununu said in a statement. "And we are going to win."
Sununu, a Republican who handily won reelection on Tuesday, has called for Massachusetts to pay affected New Hampshire workers back, with interest.
The temporary rule is set to expire on Dec. 31 if Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker doesn't extend it, but the lawsuit argues the move amounts to an “aggressive attempt to impose Massachusetts income tax" beyond its jurisdiction.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
Massachusetts, like many pandemic-ravaged states, is on the hunt for money to plug gaping holes in its operating budget from a steady decline of tax revenue.
Recent estimates project the state could be looking at a $6 billion drop in tax collections over the next year, which could force it to make deep cuts programs and services.
Several other states, including New York and New Jersey, have enacted similar cross-border income tax rules, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The pandemic has forced a sizable portion of the labor force in both states to work remotely or from home, and some companies plan to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.
Conservative groups say they support New Hampshire taking the fight to the Supreme Court, suggesting the case will have implications beyond the Granite State.
"Pick pocketing out of state workers is not the right approach for Massachusetts," said Paul Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a pro-business group. "These workers are no longer using Massachusetts' resources to do their jobs, so taxing them at this point is a blind money grab with no fee for use aspect."