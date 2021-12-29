(The Center Square) – Municipalities in Massachusetts are benefiting from $3.5 million in technology grants, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
In a news release, the lieutenant governor announced that 70 municipalities throughout the state will receive grants through the Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology program. The Baker administration has made 749 grants available through $19.2 million in funding in an effort to help municipalities improve technology infrastructure to become more efficient.
“Technology systems support so many of the critical services that Massachusetts cities, towns and school districts provide to residents,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We are proud that our administration, through the work of the Community Compact Cabinet, is continuing its partnership with local communities to enable another round of innovative IT improvement projects.”
Pittsfield is receiving its third grant through the program, $99,750 in funding that will build a downtown public wi-fi network, according to the release. The city received $95,000 in 2019 to implement a wireless infrastructure for internal and public use, and $40,000 was received in 2017 to switch its infrastructure to allow telephone system consolidation.
East Longmeadow, according to the release, is set to receive $114,503 to bolster cybersecurity and improve its disaster recovery capabilities, and Plymouth will receive $100,000 to utilize an online permitting system.
The town of Athol will get $73,478 for network security in all town buildings, and Hopkinton will use $60,000 for a records management system. Other grants include, $48,615 for Revere to perform network systems integration, and Leicester will receive $25,000 for cloud-based software for Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics.
The application period for the Municipal Fiber Grant program will run from March 15 to April 15, 2022. The program is designed to close technology gaps in municipal networks, allowing for centralized management of IT infrastructure.