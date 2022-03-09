(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is stepping up its cybersecurity, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced the 2022 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program awards will provide training for more than 57,000 employees in 210 municipalities and public school districts with the tools and skills needed in order to detect and avoid cyber threats.
The program, according to the release, is operated by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security and the Office of Municipal and School Technology. It is funded with $250,000 in funds created through the 2020 General Governmental Bond Bill and designed to support local governments to improve cybersecurity.
“Today’s announcement is a good step forward in the Commonwealth’s ability to resist cyber threats,” Baker said in the release. “Our administration applauds the local leaders throughout the Commonwealth for participating in this year’s program and ensuring their workforce is equipped with the knowledge for robust cyber defense.”
According to the release, enrollees in the program work to improve cybersecurity skills with online end-user training, evaluation, and threat simulation. Enrollees are awarded licenses for end-user training, assessment and phishing simulation procured through the office of technology. In order for enrollees to attend the program, a buy-in from the chief executive in a community is required.
There were 4,443 students in Brockton schools who earned awards, as well as 2,000 in Chicopee schools, and 1,200 in Andover schools. For municipalities, Haverhill has 1,900 city employees earn awards, and Worcester had 1,600 awardees.