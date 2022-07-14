(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts policy group is urging the Legislature to provide more tax relief to residents instead of sitting on a large budget surplus.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is calling on House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and the House of Representatives to give money back to taxpayers through meaningful and broad tax relief rather than sit on a $3 billion surplus.
One week ago, Mariano, along with Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Second Middlesex, said in a joint statement that Legislative leaders were working on a tax relief package amid rising food and gas prices.
The legislative leaders said a bill was being written that would provide $500 in relief to taxpayers through the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said at the time the bill was a “gimmick” designed to cull votes on election day, and that on Wednesday elected officials “met behind closed doors, hashing out details on what programs and pet projects to spend the majority of the budget surplus on” rather than providing tax relief.
“Clearly today’s weak tax relief measures and gimmicky one-time Election Day themed rebates will not be enough to help families cope with high costs, nor will they move Massachusetts forward in any competitive way,” MassFiscal Alliance spokesman Paul Diego Craney said in the release. “It will serve as lip service come election time, so the party in power can say they did something instead of nothing. Today’s vote will only ever so slightly slow the exodus of taxpayers fleeing our state for New Hampshire and Florida.
“Any goodwill Speaker Mariano thinks he’s accomplished after today’s vote will be negated if the Legislature’s ballot question passes, which will raise taxes by 80% on some high-income earners and small businesses. If the legislature’s 80% tax hike passes, there will be a long line of taxpayers and businesses leaving Massachusetts, and leaving the middle class behind to pay for the Legislature’s greedy spending habits.”
Under last week’s proposal, the Legislature would work to provide one-time $250 payments, up to $500 for joint tax filers, in what MassFiscal Alliance called a gimmick. The policy group says that tax relief plan would only cost the state $500 million.
According to the release, MASSFiscal Alliance said Mariano “instructed his House lawmakers to pass some half-hearted” tax relief bills, featuring an update to the state’s estate tax. The state is one of 12, and Washington, D.C., to have an estate tax and has the most aggressive tax.
“Massachusetts currently has the most aggressive estate tax in New England and is tied for the most aggressive in the country,” Craney said. “New Hampshire doesn’t even have this tax. After today’s vote, in New England we move only slightly ahead of Rhode Island, which should only prove once again how bad we still remain.”