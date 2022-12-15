(The Center Square) – A tax limiting public policy group that has saved billions of dollars for Massachusetts taxpayers is shutting down at the end of the month.
Citizens for Limited Taxation is passing its torch to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, it was announced Thursday morning. The organization's parting gift after nearly 50 years of service to taxpayers is the return of $3 billion in tax revenue surplus funds. The funds stem from the 1986 Chapter 62F law, a tax cap ballot question the organization championed.
Chip Ford, who serves as executive director of Citizens For Limited Taxation, said in a Thursday morning press conference that simply the time had come for the organization to shutter after several decades and has full confidence in MassFiscal Alliance carrying the torch.
“It’s a new era, time for new energy to move the tax limitation movement forward in Massachusetts,” Ford said in the release. “For going on half a century, CLT has carried the burden of leadership in that indispensable mission. The time has come to pass the tax limitation torch on to another generation. Fortunately for Bay State taxpayers, and especially for CLT members, Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is positioned well to run with that torch.”
Spanning six decades, Citizens for Limited Taxation claims to have saved tens of billions of dollars for state taxpayers. The organization worked to repeal a 7.5% income surtax during the 1986 election that resulted in today’s $3 billion in Chapter 62F funding being returned to taxpayers. The organization also championed Prop 2½, which prevented municipalities from charging more than 2.5% on property taxes.
The organization also led successful efforts to defeat a fifth proposed graduated income tax in 1994. In 1999-2000, the group collected enough signatures to place an income tax rollback question on the 2000 ballot, which won with 59% of the vote. In 2019, the group worked alongside MassFiscal to defeat Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed state Transportation and Climate Initiative compact and gas tax hikes.
Paul Diego Craney, who serves as spokesperson for MassFiscal Alliance, said the organization will work hard to continue Citizens for Limited Taxation’ legacy.
"From the 5% income tax rollback, to Prop 2½ and Chapter 62F, CLT's legacy continues to have a measurable, positive impact on the businesses and working families of Massachusetts every day,” Craney said in the release.