(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November.
Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
The question, if ratified by voters, would amend the state’s Constitution to include the tax and the revenue generated. It would be subject to appropriation by the General Assembly, and used for education and transportation including repairing roads and bridges.
In June, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled the question could appear on the ballot. In the case Christopher Anderson v. Attorney General, the plaintiff’s attorneys argued that the language of the question was too ambiguous and that the General Assembly could potentially use the revenue generated from the tax for other purposes.
The court greenlighted the question.
A “no” vote on the measure would maintain the state’s tax structure.
The tax, if ratified by voters, would take effect Jan. 1.