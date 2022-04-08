(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is seeing a slight drop in new unemployment claims, according to a new report.
The U.S. Department of Labor released its Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, showing a drop of 5,000 new claims filed for the week ending April 2 over the previous week. There were a total of 166,000 claims filed.
Nationwide, the four-week average of 1,541,250, a decrease of 35,200 from the previous week’s total.
Massachusetts, meanwhile, has one of the highest insured unemployment rates in the country at 2%, falling behind California and New Jersey, which are at 2.4%; Alaska, 2.2%; Illinois, 2.1%; and neighboring Rhode Island, 2.1%.
For the week ending April 2, the state saw a drop of 348 new claims filed with 3,469, down from 3,817 the previous week. For insured claims, the state saw a drop of 4,259 to 61,321, down from the previous week’s total of 65,5980.
For new claims filed the week of March 26, the state saw a significant drop from the previous year. There were 3,817 clams filed for the week, for an increase of nine over the previous week. However, that number dropped by 15,098 from the previous year.
For insured unemployment claims filed for the week ending March 19, the state has 65,580 filed, which was a drop of 3,256 from the previous week. The number was a drop of 59,718 from the previous year.
The state currently has an unemployment rate of 4.7% for the month of February, standing 39th in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate is 3%. The District of Columbia has the highest rerate in the country at 6.1%. The lowest rates are 2.1% in Nebraska and Utah.