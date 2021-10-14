(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims may be dropping across the nation, but Massachusetts is bucking the trend, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment claims report.
In a news release, the department reported that initial unemployment claims decreased by 36,000 to 293,000 from the previous week, showing that more people are returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for Massachusetts initial unemployment claims numbers rose.
The state, according to the report, saw an increase of 124 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 9, rising to 4,750 from the previous week’s total of 4,626. A decrease of 7,431 unemployment claims was reported for the week ending Oct. 2 to 54,731, down from the previous week’s total of 62,162.
An increase of 102 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims was reported for the week ending Oct. 9, according to the report, which rose to 1,025 from the previous week’s total of 923.
According to the report, there was a jump of 1,287 continued claims for the week ending Sept. 25, which was up from the previous week’s total of 27,666.
There was a drop of 449 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation continued claims with 751 reported the week ending Sept. 25, compared to the previous week’s total of 1,200, the report reads. The state had 172,123 residents claiming the funding on Sept. 4, which dropped to just 5,904 on Sept. 11.
There was an increase in extended benefits as 12 claims were reported on Sept. 25 and just 1 on Sept. 18.
The state’s unemployment rate comes in at 5.0%, must 0.2% under the national average.