(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment claims in Massachusetts is falling.
The U.S Department of Labor released its latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, and The Bay State is following the national trend. Across the country, the number of new claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 5.
The department reports that the four-week moving average for new claims was 223,000.
Massachusetts, according to the report, saw a significant drop of 2,315 new claims filed for the week ending March 5.
The state saw a drop of 1,144 new claims being filed for the week ending March 12. The previous week the state processed 5,580 new claims and had just 4,436 for the week. For insured unemployment for the week ending March 5, there was a drop of 6,054 claims from 77,475 the previous week to just 71,421.
According to the report, Massachusetts had a drop of 2,315 claims from last week to 5,580. The change from the previous year was a drop of 11,390.
For insured unemployment the state recorded 77,475 for the week ending Feb. 26, which was a decrease of 3,878 from the previous week and a drop of 72,656 from the previous year.