(The Center Square) – Massachusetts will receive at least $4.2 billion over the next five years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Job Act passed by Congress to repair 1,200 miles of roads in poor condition, according to a news release from Democrat Rep. Lori Trahan.
Another $1.1 billion is allocated to address problems with 472 bridges that need to be replaced or repaired, according to the release.
“The commonwealth can also compete for additional funding through the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment program for economically significant bridges and the $16 billion allocated for major projects that are crucial for economic benefits to communities,” Trahan said.
The bill also sets aside $100 million for the expansion of broadband coverage across the commonwealth. About 137,000 Massachusetts residents do not have coverage and the money will also help 134,000 residents who cannot afford broadband, Trahan said.
About $2.5 billion will be received by the commonwealth to improve public transportation options. This includes upgrades and repairs to bus and rail fleets.
“This is key for the Commonwealth where more than one in five transit vehicles are past useful life,” Trahan said.
The goal is to reduce commute time for those who use public transportation, who spend an extra 53% of their time commuting to work, according to Trahan.
Massachusetts will also receive:
• At least $1.1 billion over the next five years for water infrastructure improvements.
• A minimum of $63 million to expand an electric vehicle charging network.
• The Commonwealth will also receive a portion of the $3.5 billion allocated to weatherize homes and buildings, which will reduce energy costs for families.
• A $15.7 million investment will be used for cyber-attack prevention.
In a social media post, Rep. Bill Keating praised the Biden administration for getting the bill passed, saying “transformative change has a price tag but so too does the status quo.”
“Millions of good jobs will be created and millions of lives will be impacted by this massive investment in the things that impact our daily lives: roads and bridges, including funds that will be available for the Cape Cod Canal bridge replacement projects,” Keating said.
Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley voted against the bill.
“We have been clear from the onset that any vote on the narrow roads and bridges bill must happen in tandem with a vote on the Build Back Better Act that invests in our care economy, housing, paid leave, combating climate change, and more,” Pressley said in a statement. “We had an agreement that these two bills would move together, not that we would vote for one in exchange for a potential vote on the other if certain conditions were met.”
The Build Back Better Act received House approval in a procedural vote over the weekend with a final vote planned for later this month.