(The Center Square) – State funding in Massachusetts will be put to work helping residents acquire general equivalency diplomas and other testing.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Thursday morning that $800,000 from the adult education budget will be used this year to cover the costs of initial GED testing and HiSET tests and two retakes. Free HiSET testing is now being offered and free GED testing began last September.
“By removing testing fees, we are making an investment in Massachusetts residents and their futures,” Democratic freshman Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “No one should be held back from earning their equivalency credential due to costs. This investment will encourage more Massachusetts adult learners to continue their education, earn their credential, and begin higher education or enter the workforce.”
According to the release, the elimination of testing fees removes a barrier that previously prevented some individuals from earning their high school credentials. Fees for GED exams were listed at as much as $143 per test and nearly 9,000 residents took the tests in 2021.
“Adult learners are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families, and this new testing opportunity is designed to make those first steps toward additional education or workforce opportunities easier,” Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said in a statement.
In order for individuals to have test fees covered, a promo code will be used in the place of a credit or debit card payment upon registering for the test.