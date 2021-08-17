(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is set to receive billions of dollars to repair roads and bridges and address broadband access if the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the U.S. House of Representatives.
The $1 trillion spending plan passed the Senate on Aug. 10 with 19 Republicans voting for the bill. Some Republicans said they were concerned about the costs associated with the bill.
President Joe Biden said in a meeting with elected officials the next day that the bill would “create literally millions of jobs – good-paying jobs, putting America on a path to win the 21st-century global economy,” the transcript of the meeting reads.
The Biden administration released fact sheets outlining how much money each state would receive.
Massachusetts is poised to get $4.2 billion for roads and highways and another $1.1 billion to fix or replace the state’s bridges. The commute time for Massachusetts drivers has increased by about 10.9% since 2011. Motorists pay an additional $620 annually by driving on roads that need repair.
Roughly 472 bridges and 1,194 highway miles are currently listed in poor condition. The state could also compete for a portion of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program. Nearly 45,000 bridges across the U.S. are structurally deficient, Biden said in his meeting with elected officials.
“And this bill makes the largest investment in bridges since the creation of the Interstate Highway System,” Biden said.
The state could receive another $2.5 billion over a five-year period to improve public transportation. Nearly 23% of transit vehicles have outlived their usefulness, according to the fact sheet.
“Bay Staters who take public transportation spend an extra 52.9 percent of their time commuting and non-White households are 2 times more likely to commute via public transportation,” the administration’s fact sheet reads.
The Biden administration is also focusing on electric vehicles. The bill sets aside $7.5 billion for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations. Massachusetts will receive $63 million over a five-year period and can apply for a portion of $2.5 billion in grant funding.
The bill also allocates $100 million to the state to improve broadband coverage. About 11% of Massachusetts households do not have an internet subscription and 2 percent live in an area where there is no infrastructure. Nineteen percent of residents would be eligible to receive help with internet access through the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, according to the fact sheet.