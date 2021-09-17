(The Center Square) – More than 49,000 new properties are owed to individuals and businesses, Massachusetts officials announced in the latest release of Unclaimed Property Listings.
Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced in a Friday morning news release that the state holds billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property.
"We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours," Goldberg said in a news release. "One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. Call our office today to begin the claims process."
The treasurer said in the release that state is holding old checking and savings accounts, insurance policy process, checks that were never cashed, stocks, dividends and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.
Goldberg said in the release that most accounts that are considered abandoned after a period of three years are turned over to the state.
Last year, the treasury processed more than 120,000 claims and returned more than $139 million in property to its rightful owners, according to the release.
The new list contains unclaimed property more than $100 in value. To see a comprehensive list, visit www.findmassmoney.com or call 888-344-6277.