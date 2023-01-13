(The Center Square) – One Massachusetts senator said the state needs to focus an eye on Chelsea Soldiers’ Home.
Following the termination of Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Eric Johnson on Thursday, Sen. John Velis is urging for continued focus not only on the facility but its needs.
“The deeply concerning issues outlined in the inspector general’s letter simply cannot fall by the wayside,” Velis said in a news release. “No veteran should ever be living in the types of conditions reported, and no employee should be working in that type of environment as well.”
Velis, D-Westfield, chairs the Senate’s Soldiers’ Home Working Group. He hopes to lead a deep dive into issues at the facility on the fact-finding mission in an effort to gauge if there are systemic problems gripping the facility.
“Anything less than providing the best in the nation care to our Veterans’ Homes would be a perpetual stain on the seal of our commonwealth,” he said in the release.
Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro penned a letter to Marylou Sudders, secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, detailing his concerns about leadership at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home and the facility.
Shapiro’s letter detailed “inadequate conditions for some veterans” and a “dysfunctional work environment” for employees.
The letter, according to the release, also included details from several reports completed by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services that outlined a series of complaints about the facility.
Velis, according to the release, has met with the inspector general, and the Department of Veterans’ Services and the office of Health and Human Services and will work with various stakeholders to investigate concerns at the home.
Velis said he will be visiting the facility this week to address issues in the reports, according to the release.