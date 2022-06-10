(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts bill containing $350 million in transportation funding is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
The Senate passed House Bill 4638 on Thursday that would authorize spending for transportation improvements throughout the state. Included in the bill would be $200 million in Chapter 90 funds that would be utilized to help cities and towns fund improvements to roads and bridges.
“Transportation infrastructure is a public good, and an example of an important and successful partnership between multiple levels of government,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, said in a release. “By incorporating decisions made by both state-level and local leaders, Chapter 90 funding ensures that many voices are heard and that new transportation projects function well at all scales of distance.”
Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the Chapter 90 funding provides “one of the most important resources” to invest in cities and towns to “ensure critical funds” are received to improve roads, public transit, and ensure pedestrian safety.
According to the release, the bill would also call for $150 million in investments in grant-based initiatives for cities and towns to use for transportation-related initiatives.
Plus, $30 million would be allocated for small towns to repair bridges, $30 million for the Complete Streets initiative, and $25 million for bussing efforts, according to the release.
An additional $25 million would be spent to widen access to rail and transit services, according to the release, and other $40 million would be used to repair road surfaces on non-federal roads.