(The Center Square) – Massachusetts’ unemployment rate dropped 1.3 percentage points last month but many businesses report they are still struggling to fill positions.
December saw a 3.9% unemployment rate in the state, the same as the national average, compared to November’s 5.2% in the Bay State. Massachusetts added 20,100 jobs in December and 14,200 in November, according to reporting by Mass Live. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Massachusetts gained 222,200 jobs from December 2020 to December 2021, Mass Live reports.
Although the unemployment numbers show strong improvement, those numbers haven’t necessarily translated into a reprieve from the labor shortage for many small businesses, Christopher Carlozzi, Massachusetts state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. NFIB is a nationwide advocacy organization for small businesses.
“We are still seeing small businesses struggling to fill positions, especially those retail shops and restaurants that have continued to struggle to fill open spots throughout the pandemic,” Carlozzi told The Center Square.
Estimates from the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate Massachusetts' 222,200 jobs gained between December 2020 to December 2021 were predominantly in leisure and hospitality; with professional, scientific, and business services, and education and health services also seeing the largest gains, Mass Live reported.
Part of the reason the unemployment numbers look promising but employers are still seeing labor shortages could be attributed to fewer people looking for work.
“We’re also hearing from a lot of business owners that are setting up interviews, getting that process started and people don’t show up to do the job interview," Carlozzi said. "You have a lot of no-shows in that regard."
Carlozzi said that at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people opted out of the workforce because of fear of the virus or over child care issues. He said the trend in the drop-off in labor-force participation continues, but sometimes for different reasons.
“People are opting to seek new positions, find new careers, go in different career paths," Carlozzi said, "and that’s also impacting the types of applicants employers are finding.”
The surge in the omicron variant brought with it restrictions in many municipalities, which Carlozzi says have hurt small businesses by scaring potential customers.
“That is creating an atmosphere that is making the consumer uncomfortable, that is giving people pause into coming into some of these businesses," Carlozzi said, "and that is also hurting some of these small businesses that are already in a fragile state right now, especially the restaurant industry and a lot of the shops you’ll see in Boston, because we just don’t have the same foot traffic,” he said.
Despite the lingering effects and concerns of the global pandemic, now entering its third year, Carlozzi said he is hopeful that the employment numbers indicate a positive trend.
“It is encouraging to see the unemployment rate drop and we’d like to see it continue to trend in that direction," he said, "and I think that will help the overall business climate and recovery for the state."