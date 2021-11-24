(The Center Square) – Drug overdose deaths in Massachusetts rose slightly during the pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Bay State saw an increase of 6.7% of overdose deaths, reporting 2,394 in April 2021 compared to 2,243 the previous year. The nation saw an increase of 27.2% in overdose deaths as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
The state’s Department of Public Health is reporting 1,613 confirmed overdoses this year alone, which is a 1% increase from the first nine months of 2020, according to a news release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated substance misuse not only in Massachusetts, but across the country. Our Administration has continued to tackle both the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on equity,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “Since 2015, we have more than doubled spending on substance misuse programs across state government, boosted the number of treatment beds, and signed two landmark laws to respond to this public health crisis. We continue to invest in treatment, support, intervention, and education programs, primarily for residents experiencing the highest burden of this epidemic.”
According to CDC data, which records overdoses in which multiple drugs may appear in toxicology reports, 2,120 deaths were from opioids and 2,007 reported synthetic opioids. There were 988 cocaine overdose deaths reported, 218 from natural or semi-synthetic opioids and 115 from methadone.
According to the release, Massachusetts has invested more than $45 million in federal funding for prevention and treatment programs for vulnerable sectors of the population. The state spent $19 million on early childhood and youth substance abuse prevention and recovery programs, and an additional $9 million for access to treatment for those struggling with opioid use disorder. The state used $2.8 million for treatment for the homeless and $11.3 million on transitional and permanent housing for adults, families, and young adults.
According to the Dept. of Public Health, the Baker administration has focused on substance abuse, with a $408 million investment in the FY22 budget, a mere 22% increase over the previous fiscal year.
The administration, according to the release, has given out more than 124,000 naloxone kits to treatment programs, health centers, and emergency rooms across the state since March 2020.