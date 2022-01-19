(The Center Square) – In an effort to maintain in-person learning in the state’s school districts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said weekly at-home tests are now available to students and teachers.
The increased testing measures, announced in a news release, are for participating teachers and staff and is designed to optimize in-person learning. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health report the data from pool testing and Test and Stay programs has shown few positive cases and low transmission rates.
“Massachusetts’ first and most comprehensive in the nation school testing program has reinforced the fact that our schools remain safe places for students, teachers and faculty,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in the release. “The Test and Stay program data revealed extremely low rates of secondary transmission, which shows that close contacts very rarely test positive.”
Effective this week, according to the release, schools can sign up to receive the at-home rapid antigen tests that are to be used weekly by staff and students. The schools using the at-home tests will no longer perform contract tracing through the Test and Stay program. The initiative is designed to permit staff more time and resources into identifying students, teachers, and staff who are showing symptoms and focusing on other COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The at-home testing distribution, the release says, will allow the state’s school districts more flexibility and resources in testing that will have an impact on keeping schools open.
While schools can begin signing up for the program this week, tests are expected to be delivered next week. Schools will receive tests for students whose families participate in the program beginning Jan. 31.
According to the release, test kits contain two tests and will be shipped to school districts, who will then distribute them. One kit will be given to students and staff every other week to administer tests. Schools require that families need to inform them if they want the tests sent home with students.
Students and staff who test positive are required to inform school leadership, who will then report cases to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to the release.
“Through experience with our robust K-12 testing programs, we have been able to learn that in-school transmission is extremely rare, and we understand from medical professionals and school nurses that now is time to provide additional options to districts,” Education Secretary James Peyser said in the release. “This increased flexibility will give communities the ability to do what is best for their students and staff and keep schools open for learning.”
Schools will be using tests that are part of the 26 million at-home rapid tests secured by the state last week from iHealth, according to the release.
The department reports data from the Test and Stay program show that students and staff who were asymptomatic close contacts tested negative more than 90% of the time. As of Jan. 9, 503,312 tests were conducted and nearly 99% were negative, according to the release.
Data from pool testing revealed positivity rates among students and staff is roughly one-fifth lower than the state’s positivity rate.