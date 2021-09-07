(The Center Square) – Revenue collections for the month of August in Massachusetts were 26.9% more than they were a year ago, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
Geoffrey Snyder, commissioner for the department, said in a news release the preliminary collections came in at $2.49 billion, which is an increase of $529 million for fiscal 2022. For the year, the state has accumulated $4.75 billion in revenue collection, which is 15.6% more than collections during the same period last year.
The collections, the department said, are $10 million above the bench mark for the month. Bench marks were set for August 2021 to June 2022, according to the release.
“August collections were slightly above monthly and year-to-date benchmarks and above collections from the same period last year,” Snyder said in the release. “August revenue included increases in all major tax types relative to August 2020 collections, including increases in withholding, regular sales, meals tax, and ‘all other tax.”
The department said August is normally one of the smaller months for revenue collections as individuals and business taxpayers make significant estimated payments.
The release cites an “improvement in labor market conditions” for the rise in withholding and sales tax, reflecting continued strength in retail sales.
The department collected $1.43 billion in income tax collections for the month, and an additional $1.35 billion in withholding tax, showing a 20.5% increase over 2020, the release reads.
For August, collections for sales and use tax were $714 million, just $1 million shy of the bench mark but 17.5% more than August 2020, while meal tax collections were on the rise.
The department recorded $122 million in meal tax collections, which is $7 million above the bench mark yet 55.3% higher than last year.
Tax collections for corporations and business tax exceeded the bench mark by 2.8% at $76 million.