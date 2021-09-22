(The Center Square) – A growing movement in Massachusetts is pushing for federal and state government to fill in a $7 billion unemployment fund deficit to prevent that burden from falling on small businesses, one retail advocacy group said.
"We have a $7 billion problem here and, per capita, it's probably one of the worst in the nation," Jon B. Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, told The Center Square. "There are several reasons for this and none of them are the fault of the employer."
Massachusetts enacted COVID-19 lockdown measures that were more strict that in many other states, Hurst said, and at the same time the state had an unemployment insurance program among the most generous in the nation.
At the same time, Hurst said, it had the lowest bar to qualify.
"People can work very short periods of time to get the most generous benefits in the entire nation," he said. "That happens in good and bad times, and it certainly happened during COVID."
While other states have committed federal CARES Act funds to shore up unemployment insurance funds, Massachusetts hasn’t so far, Hurst said, who advocates using dollars from the CARES Act and the state budget to close the gap on the deficit.
The alternative, he said, would be borrowing the money to cover the deficit and paying it back over 20 years, with employers covering that cost.
"There is an interest charge and the employers would even pay that," Hurst said. "I don't care how you amortize it, the bill is still being given to employers. It's a cost that will be paid for a couple of decades."
Some people argue that government should pay 100% of the unemployment insurance deficit. Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed using $1 billion in state funds to cover part of the deficit.
"A lot of the business groups are suggesting, at the very least, the government should pay about $2 billion to mitigate that cost," Hurst said. "That $7 billion is $7 billion in wages and benefit that won't occur in the future. For all those reasons, Beacon Hill leadership needs to stand up and recognize that."
Massachusetts is also one of the worst states for unemployment insurance overpayment and fraud, Hurst said.
"It could be generally speaking, at least $2 billion and as high as $3 billion of overpayments and fraud," over the last year and a half, Hurst said.
Unlike previous recessions, the layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic were generally not the decision of employers, he said.
"This was all decision-making by government and actions by government," Hurst said.