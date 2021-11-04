(The Center Square) – Massachusetts residents are looking at a bottle of Jack Daniels or their afternoon can of Coke coming with a heftier price tag if some lawmakers have their way.
State Rep. Kay Khan, D-Newton, introduced two bills to double the state’s excise tax on alcohol and create a new tax on sugary drinks. Together, the taxes could net $435 million in revenue, according to Khan, MassLive reported. She wants to earmark the funds for public health programs including those aimed at substance abuse, according to the article.
Jon Shaer, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA), said if this initiative passes it will harm businesses, especially those along the state’s borders.
“Massachusetts is giving more and more reason for people along the borders to travel to Rhode Island and New Hampshire for a variety of products,” he told The Center Square. “We’re concerned in general, but we’re especially concerned for our border stores.”
New Hampshire doesn't tax alcohol.
Although an excise tax is charged to the producer, alcohol prices would still rise as the producers usually try to cover increased costs with a price hike. Currently, taxes on alcohol in Massachusetts vary depending on content.
The tax on sugary drinks would be a direct tax on the consumer, structured in tiers based on sugar content and volume, MassLive reported. Drinks with more than 7.5 grams of sugar would see an added tax of up to 3% per ounce.
Shaer said prices will go up drastically, some as much as 60%.
“When you start to talk about the minimal impact it would likely have on actual consumption relative to the impact it would have on certain people’s pocketbooks, the regressivity of it is very concerning and I’m not sure it’s been given due consideration,” he said.
If forcing healthier habits onto the public is lawmakers’ goal, research shows raising taxes on an item won’t reduce consumption, Shaer pointed out.
“We know that a graduated sugary beverages tax won’t have a discernible effect on consumption,” he said. “We know this. We’ve seen it manifest in that way in Philadelphia. While that’s a city and this is a state, it’s really the same thing.”
He noted another example is Massachusetts’ treatment of flavored tobacco.
To truly change habits, Shaer asserts the state must embark on a strong educational campaign. He observed the earmarking of funds toward public health programs was the only part of the plan to which he would not be opposed, but added funding it this way isn’t right.
“The money probably already exists; it becomes a matter of will and it becomes a matter of priority,” he said. “The fact that Massachusetts isn’t willing to dedicate adequate resources to it goes to show that they may not be as serious as they like to signal.”