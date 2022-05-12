(The Center Square) – Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the state of Massachusetts have agreed to a $56 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.
Gov. Charlie Baker, whose term expires at the end of the year, said the litigation involved 76 veterans there dying after contracting COVID-19 between March and June 2020, a release says. The agreement is subject to approval of the federal District Court for Massachusetts.
“The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was a terrible tragedy,” Baker said in the release. “While we know nothing can bring back those who were lost, we hope that this settlement brings a sense of closure to the loved ones of the veterans.”
According to the release, the settlement will cover veterans who were living at the facility anytime between March 1, 2020, and June 23, 2020, and contracted COVID-19 or died from the virus between those dates.
The settlement will be handled by Donald K. Stern, a former U.S. attorney. He will review each veterans’ situation as it pertains to awarding restitution, the release says. Per the agreement, $400,000 would be allocated to veterans who died from COVID-19 and those who acquired the viral infection will get no less than $100,000.
Also, the settlement will pay for court-approved attorney fees for the veterans and their estates, according to the release.
The governor is planning to file legislation in the next few weeks to cover the $56 million in claims the state will pay out under the agreement, according to the release.
“There is no amount of money that can compensate our clients for the loss of their loved ones,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Tom Lesser, said in the release. “But our clients are grateful that the commonwealth has acted to resolve this matter without the need for protracted litigation by agreeing to compensate both the families of those who died of COVID, as well as the veterans who survived. The settlement is fair and just.”