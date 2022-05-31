(The Center Square) – Massachusetts placed in the lower half of all states for recorded foreclosure filings in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report.
ATTOM Data Solutions, an Irvine, Calif.-based firm specializing in property and real estate information, recently compiled a report on foreclosure filings and related data through its RealtyTrac subsidiary.
The analysis comes with foreclosures on the rise across the U.S. as pandemic-induced pauses have lifted.
According to the RealtyTrac-ATTOM compilation, Massachusetts in the first quarter of 2022 notched a total of 966 foreclosure filings, equating to a rate of 1 in every 3,104 housing units across the state.
The data resulted in a No. 35 ranking in the analysis.
Foreclosures in Massachusetts – and across much of the U.S. – have been trending upward since the heaviest of the COVID-19 lockdowns eased. According to RealtyTrac-ATTOM, foreclosures in Massachusetts rose 14.64%, year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Housing has been a talking point this year in Massachusetts between Gov. Charlie Baker and both chambers of the state Legislature. In his $3.5 billion FORWARD economic development bill, Baker proposed earmarking funds toward affordable housing options.
“We are so under-housed, relative to where we were 30 or 40 years ago,” Baker said in early May as he discussed the FORWARD bill. “This one, for us, is an existential crisis.”
Massachusetts’ neighbors in the northeast corridor had varying results in the first quarter RealtyTrac-ATTOM report.
Vermont had the second-lowest number of foreclosure filings on record (24 total, statewide) between January and March, according to the report. The figure equates to 1 in every 13,930 housing units.
On the other end of the spectrum, Connecticut placed No. 14, with a total of 824 foreclosures in the first three months of this year. The statistic means 1 in every 1,857 housing units entered foreclosure.
Elsewhere, New York was near the middle, ranking No. 26 with 3,215 foreclosure filings; New Hampshire ranked No. 38, with 193 foreclosure filings; and Rhode Island ranked No. 39, with 141 foreclosure filings.
Across the U.S., Illinois was the state with the highest number of foreclosure filings (6,861) in the first quarter of 2022; South Dakota had the fewest, with 22 on record.
Rising foreclosure filing rates have occurred throughout the U.S. as 2022 progresses, though the figures are still below pre-pandemic rates.
“Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government's moratorium, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM, said in a statement.
Referencing comparable foreclosure filing rates before COVID-19’s onset, Sharga said, “Even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in Q1 2020, the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic.”