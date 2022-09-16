(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals bused to Cape Cod from Florida will be housed at a Massachusetts military base.
New shelter and humanitarian efforts are underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for 50 migrants that were sent from Florida by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, also a Republican, said he plans to activate 125 members of the National Guard to assist with humanitarian efforts.
“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Baker said in a release. “Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well-equipped to serve these needs.”
The bus arrived at Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Baker said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency helped direct efforts to provide essential services being delivered by residents and nonprofit organizations for temporary shelter, food, and other services.
Shortly after buses carrying migrants arrived, according to the release, residents on the Cape, along with local and state officials, worked to provide temporary shelter while aiding the individuals with necessities.
While temporary shelter has been provided on the island in Cape Cod Bay, Baker said, according to the release, transportation would be provided to take the individuals to the military base on a voluntary basis.
“While Wednesday’s arrival on Martha’s Vineyard was unexpected, the extraordinary response was not,” Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a release. “The work of so many state and local partners exemplify the best values of our commonwealth, providing safe shelter, food and care for individuals that had been through a long harrowing journey.”
The state’s emergency response organization said it will help provide legal, health care, food, and other needs to the migrants, and the military base will provide dormitory-style housing spaces to accommodate individuals and families, according to the release.
Massachusetts, according to the release, is planning to provide accommodations, clothing and hygiene kits, nutrition, needs assessments, and mental health and health care, in addition to counseling services.
The border crisis, as previously reported by The Center Square, has grown to include Texas counties declaring invasions. One month ago, nearly 5 million people had entered the country illegally since the Biden administration took office.