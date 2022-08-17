(The Center Square) – A new plan that will enable Massachusetts to enact a safety and health plan designed to protect state and local government workers has been approved.
The Massachusetts State and Local Government Only State Plan has been given initial approval by the U.S. Department of Labor. The plan is designed to cover more than 430,000 state employees under the OSHA-approved plan that goes into effect Thursday.
“Massachusetts’ new state plan is a milestone for its public employees and the state’s development of its occupational safety and health program,” assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker said in the release.
The Old Bay State will join Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and the Virgin Islands in commitments to maintain programs that are as effective as federal OSHA standards to protect workers, according to the release.
The program, according to the release, will be administered by the state’s Department of Labor Standards. Meanwhile, private sector and federal government employees will remain under OSHA jurisdiction.
The plan, according to the release, will grant the Department of Labor Standards the authority to “remedy retaliation” for a state or government employee who files a complaint, calls for any proceeding, has testified, or used any rights afforded under the plan. In addition, civil penalties up to $1,000 could be issued for violations of the plan.
According to the release, the OSH Act of 1970 and 29 CFR Part 1956 gives authority to states, and territories, to implement plans to cover workers who are excluded from federal coverage.
OSHA, according to the release, will fund 50% of the program’s cost.