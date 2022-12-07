(The Center Square) – New state funding is headed to 78 community projects in Massachusetts.
The Community Compact Cabinet will distribute $7 million through two programs that are designed to strengthen the state’s partnerships with cities and towns with a focus on technology and cybersecurity efforts, Gov. Charlie Baker said. The grant funding stems from the fiscal year 2023 budget.
According to the release, the Community Compact Cabinet was created by Baker in 2015 and works with municipalities through all state departments to develop, with insight from those municipalities, a set of mutual standards and best practices.
“The Community Compact Cabinet, led by Lt. Gov. Polito, has been a cornerstone of our administration’s efforts to forge a stronger partnership between the state and local governments,” Baker said in a release, referring to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “Through its efforts, the Community Compact Program has successfully institutionalized a culture of collaboration, mutual accountability and support that will serve the commonwealth’s communities and residents well going forward and make Massachusetts a better place to live and work.”
Curt Wood, who serves as secretary of Technology Services and Security, said the grants will help municipalities with a series of technological and cybersecurity efforts designed to improve digital services and help prevent cyber threats.
A total of $5 million, according to the release, was distributed through the IT grant and Efficiency and Regionalization grant programs across 61 municipalities, and another $2 million will be go out through the regionalization efforts among 102 municipalities.
“Since coming into office, the Baker-Polito administration has prioritized the needs of Massachusetts cities and towns throughout budget development processes, resulting in more than $64 million in high-value local investments through Community Compact programs," Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael J. Heffernan said in the release.
Stoughton will receive $200,000 and Foxborough $198,960 under information technology grants. Southbridge will receive $142,360. The funds are designed to implement e-permitting systems, according to the release.
Methuen and Sheffield will each receive $200,000, while Watertown will net $190,300, Newton $140,000, and Paxton $115,000 to implement records management systems, the release reads.
To make disaster recovery and cybersecurity enhancements, according to the release, Berkley will receive $173,349, Dedham $139,398, and Chicopee $133,391.
For efficiency and regionalization grants, according to the release, Berkshire regional Planning Commission will garner $200,000 for modernizing a regional e-permitting system for 23 towns.